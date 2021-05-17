The Chickasha Public Library is again partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to provide no-cost meals to kids ages one to 18-years-old. The Summer Food Program will kick off June 1. This year there will be two locations children and their caregivers can pick up meals in Chickasha.
Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday at the following times and locations:
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Washita Valley Park, located at 1500 S. Henderson St.
- 12 to 1 p.m. at the Chickasha Public Library, located at 527 W Iowa Ave.
There is no income verification or proof of residency required to receive meals. For additional information, call the Library at 405-222-6075.
