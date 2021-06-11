Join Virginia Savage, LCSW, for a community conversation about the state of mental health in 2021.
The program is titled “Using Art to Build Resiliency. Savage has more than 30 years experience in the mental health field.
The discussion will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on June 19 at the Chickasha Public Library, located at 527 W. Iowa Ave.
The event is free. Please pre-register due to limited seating by calling the library at 405-222-6075. This program is geared toward adults and older teens.
"We've all been through so many struggles this past year and a half. Now is a good time to reflect on our strengths and challenges to assess how we've done and how we might do better”, Savage said.
The Chickasha Public Library has been focusing on mental health in their Health Literacy Program this year. ‘Using Art to Build Resiliency,’ is brought to you by the Chickasha Public Library through a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
