The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library are holding a book sale for the bookworm on your gift list.
The “Christmas Book Sale” will take place during normal library hours from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.
The sale will feature books about Christmas or books that “make nice Christmas gifts.”
Books may be purchased by donation to the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library.
The Chickasha Public Library is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
The Chickasha Public Library is located at 527 Iowa Ave.
