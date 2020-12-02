Beginning Monday, December 7, the Chickasha Public Library will temporarily suspend in-person services due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. During this closure, the Library will continue to provide curbside and virtual services.
Books can be reserved through the Library’s online catalog, available at chickashapl.okpls.org, or by contacting the Library. Also available curbside are grab and go craft bags for children.
Library staff will be available to assist with business services outside, including notarizing, faxing and copying. If you need something printed from the internet, email what needs to be printed to chickashapubliclibraryprinting@gmail.com or call the Library at (405) 222-6075 to request help printing from a specific website.
Additionally, the Library’s Food for Fines program will be conducted curbside. Through this program, library fines will be waived when patrons drop off a donation to the Food Pantry.
Curbside services will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Library staff will be able to available to take phone calls during this time.
Virtual services are also available, including downloading e-books, accessing free WiFi outside the building, participating in virtual programs, and receiving the Library’s emailed newsletter. Information on virtual services is available at chickashapl.okpls.org.
To request Library assistance during the closure, patrons are urged to call (405) 222-6075 or email lillie.huckaby@chickasha.org. More information, including anticipated reopening dates, will be provided on the Library’s website, chickashapl.okpls.org, and on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.
