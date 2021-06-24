With many people using Zoom, Skype
and other virtual meeting platforms for job interviews, classwork and more, the need for virtual meeting tools is rising. The Chickasha Public Library offers everything you need to have a successful virtual meeting.
Reliable, high speed internet is critical to staying connected
to a virtual meeting. The Library offers free wifi, which is available to use on a Library-owned computer or on your own device.
Additionally, you can check out headsets and webcams to use at
the library, on their computers or on your own. These can be checked out for two hours per day by anyone with a valid library card. Using a headset and webcam help ensure you have the ability to speak, listen and be seen clearly during your meeting.
If you need privacy for your meeting, virtual or not, the Library
offers the use of a private conference room. It is best to make a reservation for the conference room ahead of time to ensure availability.
Over the last year, Library patrons have utilized these services
to meet with career coaches, attend classes, have job interviews, and more.
“I realize that there are many reasons for online meetings, those
mentioned here are only a few suggestions,” said Lillie Huckaby, Library Director. “These are some of the situations that arose during the last year when in-person meetings weren’t always possible.
For more information about these services, or to reserve the conference
room, call the library at 405-222-6075.
This project (webcams and headsets) is funded through the Oklahoma
Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act. This project was supported in whole or in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Opinions expressed
in this publication or presentation do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries or IMLS and no official endorsement by those entities should be inferred. The Federal awarding agency reserves a royalty-free, nonexclusive,
and irrevocable license to reproduce, publish or otherwise use, and to authorize others to use for Federal government purposes, the copyright of any work developed as a part of this grant.
