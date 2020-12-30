If your 2021 New Year's resolution includes increasing activity, the Chickasha Public Library has a program for you! We encourage the community to build healthy habits by joining our Walking Challenge Chapter Two, and older adults interested in low impact activities can join our Tai Chi for Beginners Class.
Our community challenge for Walking Challenge, Chapter 2 is to walk around the world by taking 49,802,000 steps as a community from now until August 2021. The walking challenge is a fun way to increase your daily activity. You can walk around a park, on your treadmill, or even around your home. Every step counts!
Participants may use their personal step tracking devices, including smart watches, or can pick up a free pedometer at the Library after registering. Participants are encouraged to set a goal to increase their steps.
If you want to join the Walking Challenge, Chapter Two, or would like more information, http://bit.ly/WalkingChallenge2 or call (405) 222-6075.
There are still spots available in the next session of Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, taught by Library Director Lillie Huckaby. This twelve-week Tai Chi for beginners class will meet online on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Tai Chi movements help older adults reduce their risk of falling while also increasing balance and flexibility. Participants learn ways to improve their overall mind, body, and spirit through a series of slow, continuous movements. It does not matter how strong, flexible, or active you are; Tai Chi is designed for people at all health levels.
“Tai Chi really helped improve my balance, I really enjoyed it,” said Jenny, a past Tai Chi class participant.
The Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance class will meet online using Zoom, so participants do not have to leave home to participate in this low-impact group exercise class. If you would like to register for the class, call (405) 222-6075 or email lillie.huckaby@chickasha.org. If you have questions or need help setting up a Zoom account, contact the library at (405) 222-6075.
The Chickasha Public Library's Walking Challenge program and other Health Literacy programs are funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
