Reserve your seat now in the Chickasha Public Library’s upcoming free Zoom health literacy class. Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) will present Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind beginning January 5th, 2021, at 3:30 pm. These hour-long classes are every Tuesday for six weeks. You can register for the Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind by emailing Charles Butler at charles-butler@ouhsc.edu or by contacting the library by emailing lillie.huckaby@chickasha.org, or by calling 405-222-6075. If you are new to Zoom, let us know we can help you get set up to learn.
Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind is geared towards older adults. Participants will learn the many ways they can maintain a healthy brain. Such as establishing good habits and routines, physical activity, and nutrition - participants will learn how to improve their physical and mental health. Registration closes on January 4th.
"These classes are funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services."
