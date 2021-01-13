Chickasha Public Library Hosts Health Literacy Bingo

If you’re looking to make healthy choices in the New Year and want some help getting started, join the Chickasha Public Library’s Health Literacy Bingo program!
Health Literacy Bingo is a fun way to add healthy foods and activities to your daily routine. Using the bingo card you’ll be challenged to set a Walking Challenge goal, try a new vegetable, make a healthy recipe and more. When your bingo card is completed, return it to the Library to be entered to win great prizes.
You can pick up a Health Literacy Bingo Card at the Library, located at 527 W. Iowa.
Additional Health Literacy programs offered through the Library include the Walking Challenge, Chapter 2; Tai Chi classes; virtual cooking classes; and the StoryWalk, located at Centennial Park. For more information about these and other Library programs, contact (405) 222-6075.
The Chickasha Public Library’s Health Literacy Bingo and other Health Literacy programs are funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
