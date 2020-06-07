Chickasha Public Library gets new look with help of local artists, sponsors

Chickasha Public Library Director, Lillie Huckaby said she always thought the west side of the library looked like book spines.
Now, with the help of local artists, Amber and Adam Heilman, as well as local sponsors, the story is being brought to life.
There are 18 panels or “shelves” that will be filled with paintings of books. So far, the Chickasha Friends of the Library have sponsored a panel of books by Chickasha’s own Bill Wallace, the Hellman’s have sponsored a shelf with their family favorites and Huckaby sponsored the painting of a large Holy Bible.
Huckaby said she was inspired after she saw pictures of Kansas City Library’s giant book facade online.
Around the same time, Amber approached Huckaby about doing some painting for the library. In the past, the Heilmans helped paint the children’s reading area as well as a mural in the community meeting room.
“It was perfect timing, it really was,” Huckaby said.
As of Thursday last week, there were still about a dozen panels open.
Donors may be individuals, groups of people or organizations. The sponsor’s name will also be included on the panel. The $300 cost for each panel covers supplies as well as labor. Good quality, outdoor paint is needed for the project, especially with the wall being on the west side of the building.
The panels are available on a first come, first serve basis. Those who want to sponsor a panel may call the library at 405-222-6075 or visit the library at 527 W. Iowa Ave.
There are already several people interested in contributing their book ideas, Huckaby said. Everything is subject to approval by the Chickasha Public Library.
“I just want people to have fun and paint the building. It’s no expense to any organization,” she said. “It’s just to make the library look good and to get people involved in their library.”
Huckaby said she hopes there will be a variety of genres, including trilogies, children’s books, fiction, nonfiction, adult and young adult titles painted on the panels.
“I want everything represented—because that’s people,” she said.
One of the panel sponsors is facing a problem relatable to avid readers.
“One person wants do all Tom Clancy but she can’t decide which titles because she loves them all.”
Huckaby said people have been sending pictures of the spines in order for the Heilmans to match fonts and colors. The spine of the book will be painted, not the front cover, due to copyright issues.
The panel representing the Hellman family favorites also tells a story about the growth of their family.
“We picked books that our family enjoyed,” Adam said. “So there’s some kid books and some grownup books.”
One of the books they included was Dr. Suess’ “Mr. Brown Can Moo,” which Amber said both their children enjoyed as children. Their panel also includes books their children loved individually as well as books they enjoyed as they became young adults. Amber and Adam’s favorites are included as well.
“And that’s what I feel like it should be,” Amber said. “Something that can join the community together while upgrading a place that they love.”
Amber and Adam said they first sketch the spines to map out the final painting. They also make an effort to give the paintings the feel of an actual bookshelf, with some titles on their side, some leaning.
“You don’t want them all lined up and even, you want them to be interesting. So you think about angles, and odd numbers,” Amber said.
“At the same time, the panels are all the same size, so you do have that order,” Adam said.
Amber said she and Adam are excited about the project because the library has been so important to their family, especially when their children were very young.
“We couldn’t afford to take them anywhere so we would come to the library.”
She said there are lot of residents in Chickasha who probably feel the same.
Huckaby also sees the project as a way to pay tribute to an important part of the Chickasha community.
“Yes we want a new library building in the next few years. But I don’t want this building to be closed. This building serves a residential area and it’s important. And part of that is continuing to take care of this building.”
