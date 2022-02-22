The Chickasha Public Library’s collection of newspapers, originally stored on microfilm, has been digitized and is now accessible online.
The Chickasha Public Library was awarded $20,000 through the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program provided by Oklahoma Historical Society to use toward the digitization efforts, and the Friends of the Library contributed $3,700 towards the total cost of the project.
A total of 473 microfilm rolls, containing Chickasha newspaper records from 1923–2018, were digitized. The digitized newspapers are hosted on the Gateway to Oklahoma History website, gateway.okhistory.org, and are available for the public to access at no cost.
The goal of digitizing newspapers is to preserve Chickasha’s history and make information easier to access. Previously, the Library’s newspaper records were on microfilm, and could only be viewed by one person at a time.
Searches on the Gateway website can be filtered by collection, date, keyword or location, making the process efficient when looking for specific articles, obituaries, or information about a particular person, event or topic. Records can be accessed at any time using any device with internet access, and computers with internet access are available to use for free at the Chickasha Public Library.
The Gateway hosts thousands of Oklahoma newspapers, photographs, postcards, and more, and is a great resource for researching local history, genealogy, or simply browsing through items. Newspaper images can be enlarged, cropped, modified and downloaded, allowing users to customize their searching and reading experience to reflect individual preferences.
Michelle Skinner, a Chickasha Public Library employee, said local newspapers are valuable resources for learning about the past.
“The information contained within these newspapers gives a valuable glimpse into everyday life in Grady County,” Skinner said. “More than 90 years of history has been preserved through digitization and is now freely available and searchable.”
Chickasha newspapers published before 1923 were already available on the Gateway, so the recent digitization project completes the online archive and ensures that this information is preserved in a format that is both user-friendly and readily accessible to the public.
