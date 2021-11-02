The Chickasha Public Library received $21,118.09 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase items for the library.
Chickasha City Council voted to accept the funds at their regular meeting on Monday night.
The ARPA Targeted Grants for Libraries is distributed through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. The Chickasha Public Library will use the funds as approved by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, according to city documents.
Some of the items on the list include Wi-Fi hotspots, a picnic table, a water fountain with a bottle fill station, two children’s computers and other technology improvements.
