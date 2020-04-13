Despite being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chickasha Public Library continues to remain active for the community.
Along with its curbside service, the library is celebrating National Poetry Month this month. The library announced in a press release that it will be celebrating differently this year.
According to the release, any individual can call the library from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday throughout the month and can have a poem read to them. The library is also encouraging children and teens to call in and read a poem, whether it be a favorite poem or one that they have created.
Anyone wanting to participate in the program can call the library at 405-222-6075.
But celebrating National Poetry Month is not all that the library is doing. According to the press release, the library will be holding "Zoom Preschool Storytime" on Wednesdays.
The event will start this Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Details can be found at https://chickashapl.okpls.org/news/preschool-storytime-online/. Those wanting to join must have a Zoom account.
Courtney Mayall confirmed that the library's event will take place weekly at the same time.
The library did say that it will be providing printing services. Documents should be sent — along with a phone number — to chickashapubliclibraryprinting@gmail.com, per the release. The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will cover the printing costs with donations to the organization being welcome, per the release.
According to the release, those with books can start returning them Wednesday, but books are not due until the library opens again. There is a drive-up drop for books to be returned to.
