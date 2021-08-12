The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will be hosting their fall Used Book Sale from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30 in the community room at the Library.
Those with books to donate for the Used Book Sale may bring them to the staff at the Chickasha Public Library, located at 527 Iowa Ave.
In addition to children, teen, and adult fiction books, reference materials, and non-fiction books, DVDs and audiobooks CDs are appreciated.
Video and cassette tapes are not being accepted at this time.
Donations of books and other items for the Book Sale are accepted throughout the year.
Proceeds from the Book Sale will be used to purchase new books and materials for the Library.
Also, Friends of the Chickasha Public Library memberships and financial donations may be made at the Library or mailed to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 265, Chickasha, OK 73023.
Include your name, mailing address, phone number and email address, if available. Memberships are annual from July 1 through June 30.
For more information about the Used Book Sale and any Library event, please call the Library at 222-6075.
