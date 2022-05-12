The Chickasha Police Department is searching for a suspect who may have hit a person on a bicycle last Saturday.
The incident happened around 12:39 a.m. on May 7 on 3rd St. near Florida Ave. A bystander who heard the crash located the injured cyclist and called 911. They reported that a dark colored Chevy pickup was travelling north from the area of the collision. The person on the bicycle was transported to a hospital due to their injuries. Their condition is currently unknown, according to Chickasha Police.
The Chickasha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver or vehicle involved in the accident. Those with information may call 405-222-6051.
