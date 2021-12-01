The Chickasha Police Department was recently awarded an Emergency Responder Grant from ONEOK. The funds in the amount of $1,397.00 will be used to purchase much needed Safety & Life Saving Equipment utilized in the field for our citizens and police officers. Purchases will include AED pads, Crime Scene Tape and Tourniquets.
Pictured left to right is Assistant Chief Goebel Music and Bryan Pickett, Pipeline Operations Supervisor for ONEOK.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets. ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
