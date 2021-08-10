The Chickasha Planning Commission approved a special use permit on Tuesday for Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC.
Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC opened on Aug. 3 at 428 S. 3rd St. in Chickasha. Heidi Harrison applied for a special use permit for community outreach, which would permit the location to provide a wide variety of services including showers and laundry.
The location is also a thrift store, with shoes and clothes sold for $1, which helps fund services provided to those in need. There are also blessing boxes available during store hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Several supporters spoke in favor of Harrison’s service to the community and suggested waiving fees for the permits involved. Harrison has held garage sales to raise money to feed the homeless, often hand delivered by Harrison herself. Volunteers at Harrison’s store have seen Heidi help parents clothe their children for the new school year.
Harrison said there have been several individuals who have expressed interest in helping the in the form of donating labor and materials for the laundry/shower room.
The planning commission approved waiving all permit fees for the community outreach and Harrison may be refunded for permit fees she has already paid.
“I’m very, very happy that they’re on board with us,” Harrison said after the meeting.
Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC will provide several services for those in need including showers, laundry and food. There are also computers for those who need Internet access. There will also be resources for addiction, mental health and wellness.
“We’re going to make sure they have somewhere to go. If it’s from outside, come on in. Get a shower, get a donut,” Harrison said. “Whatever their needs are, so that we can give them a chance to be level with everyone else. And maybe then they will get off the street when they have their resources,” Harrison said.
The one-stop location will also help people get their social security card and/or birth certificate, which are often needed to apply for a job, Harrison said.
“Give them some hope, some choices so that if they decide to get off the street, we’re going to give them the resources,” Harrison said. “And there’s lots of people that’s going to help.”
