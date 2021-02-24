The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and the Chickasha Economic Development Council are partnering once again to promote the importance of shopping local with their Chickasha Passport Program, with support from a sponsorship by Chickasha Wings.
Starting March 1, shoppers will be encouraged to “travel” to Chickasha retailers. Shoppers will enter a participating store, spend a minimum of $10 and present their passport at checkout. For every $10 spent at a participating business, a box will be marked with a #shopchickasha passport sticker. There is a maximum of three stamps per business per day. Once the passport is filled, it will need to be mailed or dropped off at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce (221 W. Chickasha Avenue.) by March 31.
On April 1, a drawing will be held live on Facebook. Eight winners will receive local gift card bundles valued at $500 courtesy of the Chickasha Economic Development Council. Shoppers are encouraged to submit multiple passports to increase their chances of winning and their patronization of participating businesses.
“When the Chamber reached out and asked if we’d be interested in sponsoring the shop local passport promotion, we jumped at the opportunity. Not only is this a great way for us to promote our Wings & Wheels Fly-In and Airshow over Father’s Day weekend, but as a Chamber Board member, I know how important it is for us to keep sales tax dollars in Chickasha,” said Mitch Williams of Chickasha Wings.
#ShopChickasha passport and stickers will be available starting March 1 at select Chickasha Chamber member businesses. All retail businesses in Chickasha are welcome to participate with no out-of-pocket cost and are asked to call 405-224-0787 for details.
The Chickasha Passport can be picked up from participating businesses, the Chamber office or downloaded and printed at www.chickashachamber.com/shopchickasha. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit chickashachamber.com/shopchickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.