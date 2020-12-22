The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that Chickasha was one of 13 water systems in the state to receive recognition for maintaining an optimal level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2019.

The Chickasha Municipal Authority received a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the Centers for Disease Control.

According to OSDH, fluoridation is defined as the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay.

Casey Hannan, MPH, Director, CDC Division of Oral Health, said that for every $1 a community invests in fluoridation, $20 is saved in dental treatment costs.

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health supports community water fluoridation and recognizes the practice as beneficial to all who drink and use the water,” Dr. Jana Winfree, Director of Dental Health Service for OSDH, said. “Preventive dental care programs, such as community water fluoridation, make a real difference in improving the health of Oklahomans.”

Other water systems in Oklahoma who received a Water Fluoridation Quality Award include: Bartlesville Water Treatment Plant, City of Madill, Muskogee Water Treatment Plant, Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority of Pryor Creek, Draper Water Treatment Plant of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State University of Stillwater, Ponca City Municipal Water, City of Sand Springs, City of Stillwater, Tahlequah Public Works Authority/Lake Tenkiller Plant, A.B. Jewell Water Treatment Plant of Tulsa and the Mohawk Water Treatment Plant of Tulsa.