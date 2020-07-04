One man died and another was critically injured in a rollover collision on Friday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported it is uncertain which man was driving.
The pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Chickasha. The driver took the exit at mile marker 83, lost control and rolled several times. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Reford Alcorn II, 43, of Chickasha, was pronounced dead at the scene. Billy Johnson II, 25, of Chickasha, was transported by Chickasha EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by OHP.
Multiple other agencies responded to the scene, including the Chickasha Police Department, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, the Chickasha Fire Department and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
