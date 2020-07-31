A man from Chickasha died in a rear end collision on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike on Thursday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a car was headed eastbound at mile marker 102 near Newcastle in McClain County. The car struck an eastbound pickup from the rear, causing the truck to roll. The driver and passenger in the truck were ejected, according to OHP.
Darrell Hickman, 42, of Chickasha, was the passenger in the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries. The driver of the truck, Dustin Joyner, 39, of Chickasha, was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head injuries.
The driver and passenger of the car were both juveniles. Neither were injured, according to OHP.
The cause of the collision is pending investigation.
