An intoxicated driver is facing charges after a rollover fatality killed a passenger, according to Chickasha Police.
Bradley Teakell, 22, of Chickasha was allegedly speeding on Grand Ave. on Sunday. Due to the high rate of speed, Teakell’s pickup vaulted over a set of railroad tracks, causing Teakell to lose control of the vehicle. The pickup departed the roadway to the left, struck a lamp post and rolled several times before it came to rest in a muddy embankment. Police say it was raining heavily at the time of the collision.
Chickasha Police, Chickasha Fire/EMS and deputies from the Grady County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
Teakell, as well as two other passengers, were ejected from the pickup as it rolled. One 30-year-old passenger from Ninnekah was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other passenger, Mary Martin, 37, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and then transferred via mediflight to a hospital in Oklahoma City. The report from Chickasha Police says Martin was admitted in serious but stable condition and she is expected to recover.
The incident report says Teakell had non-life-threatening injuries but exhibited signs of being under the influence. Teakell was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where his blood was drawn and his injuries were treated.
Teakell was then transported to the Grady County Law Enforcement Center. He faces charges of first degree manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
The Express-Star will update this article with the name of the deceased at a later date.
