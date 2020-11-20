Chickasha Public Library patrons can eliminate late fees and turn the page on hunger in December.
The Chickasha Public Library will waive fines for overdue books in exchange for a non-perishable food item. This food will be donated to the local food pantry, according to a news release from the library.
The program will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31.
The program is simple but there are a few guidelines. The late books must be turned in to the library for the fines to be waived. The program covers overdue books, not damaged or missing books.
However, even library patrons without fines are encouraged to make donations in order to help stock up the local food pantry.
The news releases said the program also benefits the library because many overdue books come home to the library. Since the library does not have to spend funds replacing titles, new books may be purchased instead.
The Chickasha Public Library is located at 527 Iowa Ave.
