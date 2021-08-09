Richard Stitt of Chickasha and Jay Barnes of Burlington, Massachusetts, formerly of Chickasha are reuniting.
The Chickasha Lawn Mowers Dream Team/Jay Barnes Lawn Mowing Project will be taking place from Aug. 31 until Sept. 18.
Rick and Jay will join forces and volunteer to mow for Chickasha residents in need. The following are examples of being a Chickasha resident in need: financial distress, elderly, veteran, single parent or injured. The Chickasha resident needs to be currently living at the address. They will not mow lawns at abandoned or vacant properties or for realtors. Finally, they will mow the lawns for Chickasha residents during daylight hours and in complete confidentiality.
Unfortunately, if you already have a paid landscaper, especially one with a written contract, they will not be able to mow your lawn because they refuse to take away any Chickasha clients from landscapers.
Jay Barnes can be contacted via Facebook Messenger or at his email address Jay.B.Barnes@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.