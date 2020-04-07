The Chickasha Industrial Authority recently approved a recovery assistance program for the hotels and motels in Chickasha city limits. The Authority is offering a 50 percent hotel tax rebate to hotels and motels who collect such tax.
“We recognize hotel bookings may be lower at this time due to several contributing factors, including COVID-19 concerns and a downturn in the oil industry,” said City Manager John Noblitt. “We want to encourage our hotels to stay open now and help keep them open in the future. By providing this tax rebate program, we hope to alleviate some costs for both our hotels and their patrons.”
To qualify, hotels and motels must email the City Manager’s office with the following information: hotel name, name of corporate entity running hotel and/or hotel owner’s name, address and phone number for correspondence, and the name and title of an authorized signatory. The information may be sent to tracey.austin@chickasha.org or john.noblitt@chickasha.org.
Once the required information is received, the City will provide a Hotel Tax Rebate Agreement for signature.
The Hotel Tax Rebate program will be retroactive to April 1, 2020, and the rebate will be offered through June 30, 2020.
