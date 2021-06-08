The annual Wings & Wheels event will return to the Chickasha Municipal Airport on Saturday, June 19. This year, the event will feature an airshow with performers Kate Kyer, the Falcon Flight Formation Team, Curt and Paul Richmond, and the RC Jets, and will be produced by David Schultz Airshows.
The Father’s Day Weekend event will also offer guests the opportunity to take photos with airplanes, check out classic cars, and enjoy food from local food trucks. For young aviation enthusiasts, local EAA volunteers will again offer Young Eagles flights. These flights are complimentary for children ages 8-17, with a goal of inspiring kids in the world of aviation.
Registration for Young Eagles flights will begin at 8:30 a.m. with flights to begin at 9 a.m. Additional Young Eagles flights will be available after the conclusion of the airshow.
Registration for fly-in and car show participants will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Fly-in awards will be given for Best War Bird, Best Antique, Best Experimental Aircraft and Best Contemporary Aircraft. Car show awards will be given for Best Car, Best Truck, Best Streetrod, Best Paint and Best in Show. The awards presentation will be at 11:30 a.m.
The airshow portion of the event will begin at 12 p.m.
Wings & Wheels attendees are encouraged to bring sunscreen and lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Water will be available.
Volunteers are needed for the event! If you are interested in volunteering, reach out to Shae at (405) 222-6021 or shae.mortimer@chickasha.org.
The Chickasha Municipal Airport, located at 2344 Beechcraft Road, is approximately 2 miles north of Chickasha off Highway 81. Over the last two years, more than 2,600 people have enjoyed a day of free, family-friendly fun at this event. For more information, please visit chickasha.org/airshow.
Chickasha’s 2021 Wings & Wheels event is presented by the City of Chickasha and Chickasha Wings, and produced by David Schultz Airshows. The event is sponsored by the Chickasha Economic Develpment Council, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, Hillary Communications, USW, LifeSpring Home Health & Hospice of Chickasha, Jay’s Jewelry, Okie Mountain Trading Co., Mosley Agency, Century 21 Real Estate, T-Mobile, Great Clips, Dr Pepper-Royal Crown Bottling Co., Standley Systems, Party Crew Gelly Blasters, PSO, Silverleaf Homes, Focus Federal Credit Union, Interurban, Wing T’s, Creative Image Studios, Shollie’s Sweets, LSI/Resurrection House, DeHart Air Conditioning, and Green Bay Packaging.
