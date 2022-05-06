The annual Wings & Wheels Airshow & Car Show returns to the Chickasha Municipal Airport on Saturday, June 4. This year, the event will feature again feature Curt and Paul Richmond’s Pipes vs. Props show, along with performances by Kate Kyer, Stephen Covington and Justin Lewis. The event is produced by David Schultz Airshows.
Guests will have the opportunity to take photos with airplanes, check out classic cars, and enjoy food from local food trucks.
For young aviation enthusiasts, local EAA volunteers will offer free Young Eagles flights for children ages 8-17. Registration for these free flights will begin at 8 a.m. and space is limited.
Car show registration will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m., and there is no entry fee. Awards will be given for Best Car, Best Truck, Best Streetrod, Best Paint and Best in Show, and will be presented at 11:30 a.m.
The airshow portion of the event will begin at 12 p.m.
Wings & Wheels attendees are encouraged to bring sunscreen and lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Water will be available. No weapons, alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought in the event.
Event sponsors are still being accepted, and volunteers are needed! To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to submit a sponsorship form, visit chickasha.org/sponsorship. If you have questions about sponsorship or volunteering, contact Shae at (405) 222-6021 or shae.mortimer@chickasha.org.
The Chickasha Municipal Airport, located at 2344 Beechcraft Road, is approximately 2 miles north of Chickasha off Highway 81. Last year, nearly 4,000 people enjoyed a day of free, family-friendly fun at this event. For more information, please visit chickasha.org/airshow.
Chickasha’s 2022 Wings & Wheels event is presented by the City of Chickasha and Chickasha Wings, and produced by David Schultz Airshows. The event is sponsored by Waste Connections of Oklahoma, Eastwood Realty Group – Amanda Bertelli/John Green, USW Utility Group, Focus Federal Credit Union, Bank of Commerce, Great Clips, Jungle Ice, Ross Seed Co., Arvest Bank, Liberty National Bank, Silverleaf Homes, Creative Image Studios, Interurban, Shollie’s Sweets, Wing T’s and Canadian Valley Technology Center.
