The City of Chickasha is hosting a meet and greet reception for the new Chickasha City Manager, Tyler Brooks, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 18. The reception will be held in the Council Chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall at 117 N. 4th St.
The public is invited to stop by and welcome Brooks to Chickasha, and can stay afterward for proclamation presentations and the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
Brooks, who most recently served as a Captain in the United States Air Force, officially began his role as City Manager on Monday, October 11.
