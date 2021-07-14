Chickasha High School 1971 graduates will have a chance to catch up during at two-day reunion in October.
According to the event's organizers, the reunion will be held Oct. 1-2 in Chickasha. Former classmates will enjoy several activities together, including attending the Homecoming football game, a picnic and a party.
Those who would like to attend have been asked to register at Chicks71.com. For more information or help signing up, call Sharla Robinson McAfee at (918)231-9128 or email skmcafee1@windstream.net, or Mary Catherine McCormick Noble at (405) 550-4901 or email Ceci.Noble@cox.net.
