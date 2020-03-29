Chickasha Goodwill closed as COVID-19 precaution

The Chickasha Goodwill parking lot is usually dotted with cars before the store opens at 1 p.m. on Sundays.
However, today the used goods retailer on Grand Ave. had a sign on their door stating that as of March 29, the store is temporarily closed to support the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas released a statement that they are closing stores across the United States and Canada in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas will also be closing their donation centers, adult day service, workforce development service, career development center and voluntary income tax assistance service.
At this time, operations are expected to resume on April 12.
Donations are still accepted at Goodwill’s blue bins, however the company is requesting donors do not leave large pieces such as furniture, outside the bins. Home pick-ups are expected to resume mid-April.
