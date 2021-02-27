Chickasha Firefighters raise awareness for Rare Disease Day

The Chickasha Fire Department met to raise awareness of Rare Disease Day, which is recognized on the last day of February.
Firefighter Dallas Smith’s daughter, Annalise, has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome.
Annalise, 7, has many of the common features associated with the genetic disorder, such as developmental delays. She also has a heart defect and was born with a cleft palate. She is nonverbal though she is able to sign the word for “music.”
While some with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome are unable to walk, little Annalise is pretty good on her feet. Parents, Darci and Dallas Smith said their daughter really loves dancing.
After a group photo with the Chickasha Firefighters and Smith family, Annalise demonstrated her moves to the tune of “Get Up” by Blanco Brown.
Music and physical education are her favorite subjects at Middleberg Schools, where Annalise is a second grade student. She also attends therapy to help improve her quality of life, Darci said.
One in ten people are born every day with a rare disease. One in 50,000 babies are born with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, Darci said.
Those who want to show their support on Rare Disease Day may do so by wearing blue, jeans or the Blue Denim Genes ribbon on Feb 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.