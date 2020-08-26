It has been confirmed that Chickasha Fire Department Chief, Brian Zalewski, was fired on Aug. 25.
Chickasha City Manager, John Noblitt would not comment on the reason due to the matter being a personnel issue.
A predetermination hearing was held on Aug. 17 at Chickasha City Hall. The meeting was not open to the public, however several members of the community crowded outside and on the first floor of the building. Chickasha Police prevented residents from going to the second floor, where the hearing took place.
Posts expressing outrage over the pre-determination hearing—and now Zalewski being fired from the Chief position—have been scattered across Chickasha’s local Facebook groups.
The Chickasha Firefighters Association as well as the Chickasha FOP lodge have spoken out in support of Zalewski.
Noblitt said Deputy Chief, Tony Samaniego, will be serving as the interim Chickasha Fire Chief.
Messages to Zalewski were not returned as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.