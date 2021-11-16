It’s the time of year when Chickasha really shines.
The Chickasha Festival of Light will be open for its 29th season beginning this Saturday.
Every year, millions of lights draw people from around the state to Shannon Springs Park in Chickasha.
The 2021 Season of the Festival of Light will run Nov. 20 through Dec. 31. Festival hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
This year, the festival will debut its new sister attraction, “December at the Depot” which will be open the first four weekends of December, starting Dec. 3. Visitors can skip the long lines into Shannon Springs Park by heading to the Rock Island Depot. For a $2 fare, people can shuttle down to the Festival of Light on a bus. There are also carnival amusements, food trucks and other attractions at the depot.
The Festival of Light App can help visitors plan their trip. The app offers weather alerts, parking information, pricing and more. The free app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
At the Festival of Light in Shannon Springs Park, visitors can enjoy carriage rides, a lighted Ferris wheel, carousel, food trucks, gift shop and an ice rink.
This year’s lineup of food trucks includes Popworth’s Kettle Corn, Carnival Eats and Treats and Totally Nutz.
The Ferris wheel and carousel are open daily. Rides are $5 per person. Carriage rides are available Wednesday through Sunday, $8 per person and free for children three-years-old and under.The ice rink is open Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. and at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Dec. 20 through Dec. 31, the ice rink will open daily at 3 p.m. The cost is $12 with skate rental or $8 without skate rental.
