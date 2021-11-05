Visitors can skip the festival of headlights and parking woes this season.
December at the Depot will shuttle people from the Rock Island Depot to the Festival of Light and back. Tickets are $2 per person.
December at the Depot will be open from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 24 and 25.
Whitney Palesano, Executive Director of the Chickasha Festival of Light announced the new sister attraction. FOL partnered with Chickasha Public Schools to provide the shuttle service, she said.
December at the Depot will also have pop up shops, food trucks and carnival style amusements including a giant slide and photos with Santa.
Pop-up shops include: Crafty Queen, The Crooked Wick Candle Company, KMC Designs, Miller Ridge Mercantile, Distinctively Unique and Kendra Scott. Kendra Scott will be available on Dec. 4 only.
Food Trucks will include Pasta Mama, S’blended Cup and Tiny Trailer Treats & Eats.
On Dec. 11, Cimarron Vet Clinic will host free Christmas pet photos and the Mitch Williams Band will perform at 6 p.m. On Dec. 4, the Chickasha Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m. on Chickasha Ave.
