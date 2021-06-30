The Chickasha Economic Development Council brought home three awards from the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association’s (OTIA) annual RedBud Awards, held at the Edmond Conference Center on June 29.
Chickasha’s Leg Lamp brought home a RedBud Award for Outstanding Media Coverage and a Merit Award for Outstanding New Attraction. The 40-foot tall, inflatable leg lamp, recognizable from the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” caught attention at state, national and international levels in November 2020.
Chickasha EDC won a second RedBud Award for Best Overall Marketing Campaign for the Hometown Christmas music video. The song, “Hometown Christmas” was written by The Imaginaries’ Maggie McClure and Shane Henry. The music video was shot entirely in Chickasha.
According to OTIA, the RedBud awards represent the highest honor in Oklahoma’s tourism industry. Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell presented 37 awards in the state, which were divided into 20 categories.
Representatives from the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce attended the event in support of the Chickasha Economic Development Council’s hard work over the last year.
