The Chickasha Economic Development Council is hosting a “Christmas Town” community meeting on Monday, January 31st in the Chamber of Commerce Board Room at 2 pm. Anyone in the Chickasha community is invited to attend. Jim Cowan, EDC Director commented “we are seeking input from the community on how we can grow our brand of being Christmas Town. We want to hear ideas on what we can do better, anything new we can do, but also what we have done in the past that we should do again.”
The Chickasha EDC launched a public relations campaign last holiday season with the music video from The Imaginaries and Intellego Media called “Christmas Town.” The song was streamed almost 250,000 times on Spotify, Amazon and Apple and featured on over 50 podcasts. The video was shown throughout the Midwest and South on TV stations Good Morning Austin, Good Morning Dallas, Ditty TV, CMT, as well as in Oklahoma on KFOR, KOKH and Good Morning Tulsa.
“With this being the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Light, we want to get the public’s input on what they think we should do to grow tourism all over Chickasha during the Holiday Season,” Cowan remarked. Since the Festival of Light started, other Oklahoma cities are marketing to the Holiday traveler. Cities like Yukon and Enid heavily promote their holiday activities. The EDC hopes for a big turn-out of citizens that want to share their ideas on how to continue to turn Chickasha into “Christmas Town.”
For more information about the meeting, email Jim Cowan at the Chickasha Economic Development Council, jim@chickashaedc.com or call him at (405) 224-0787.
