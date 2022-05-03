The Chickasha Economic Development Council is teaming up with the City of Chickasha for a City wide clean up next week. Dumpsters will be set out in five different locations starting Monday, May 9th and will remain out through Sunday, May 15th to allow residents to do Spring clean- up around their house and yard and use the dumpsters free of charge.
Just like last Spring, the dumpsters will be located at the following locations: Borden Park, Centennial Park, Washita Valley Park, USAO (Willard Hall) and at 6th and Frisco. Items that can NOT be placed in the dumpsters are: Tires, Batteries, Oil, Paint, Liquids, Pesticides, Hazardous Materials, Concrete or Freon.
“We appreciate the work of our community to Keep Chickasha Beautiful,” said City Manager Tyler Brooks. “This is a great opportunity for our community to clean our properties and show civic pride.” The Keep Chickasha Beautiful campaign was launched last year and was nominated for an Environmental Excellence award from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful. This year a committee has been formed that meets monthly to discuss issues and make plans on how Chickasha can continue to launch new programs and events as well as raise awareness of the importance of a clean City.
“Our goal is for us to be a strong community full of civic volunteers and businesses that demand a high level of Civic Pride,” remarked EDC Director Jim Cowan. “This is about so much more than Spring and Fall Clean-Up days, it’s about a growing a culture of being proud of where we work and live.”
Cherokee Temps is helping sponsor Clean-Up days next week and Cowan hopes to see sponsorship of this event grow in the future.
For more information about Clean-Up Days, contact the EDC at 405-224-0787 or follow them on Facebook.
