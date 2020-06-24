The Chickasha Economic Development Council and Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will be doing a special give-a-way on Saturday, June 27, at the conclusion of the Rodeo Parade.
The two organizations have teamed up on Restaurant Bingo, #ShopChickasha and Tunes in June to help the local merchants with economic recovery from the Pandemic.
“Since these programs end on June 30th, we want to have one last big push to get people to #ShopChickasha,”said Chamber President Cassandra Ersland. “All people have to do is spend at least $20 at any retail business or restaurant in Chickasha on Saturday, June 27th and then bring by the receipt to us in order to participate in the drawing.”
The 81st annual Chickasha Rodeo will be June 26 -27 with the Rodeo Parade taking place on Saturday, June 27 at 4 p.m. following the traditional route of Downtown parades.
“We will have our registration box set up outside the Canadian River Brewing Company from 3 to 5 pm, so people can come by before the Parade or immediately after to enter the drawing,” said Jim Cowan, Economic Development Director. “We will draw 20 names and each winner will get a prize packet with gift cards totaling $100 from Chickasha merchants.”
For more details, visit chickashachamber.com or call 405-224-0787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.