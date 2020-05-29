The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce that local car dealerships Charles Allen Ford and John Holt Chevrolet have joined the #ShopChickasha promotion.
During the month of June, anyone who purchases a car at either of the two dealerships will be entered into a drawing to win $500 in local merchant gift certificates. “We are excited to be a part of this promotion and encourage everyone to make their purchases here in Chickasha,” said Elizabeth Allen, Director of Marketing for Charles Allen Ford.
The Chamber and EDC have teamed up and created economic campaigns to help Chickasha businesses during the national health crisis. They started with Restaurant Bingo, added Shop Chickasha and just recently added Tunes in June. All three promotions emphasize the importance of shopping locally.
“We love to see the Chamber and EDC working together promoting all our great local businesses here in Chickasha and are glad to be a part of it,” commented John Holt, owner and manager of John Holt Chevrolet.
Since each dealership will be doing a drawing for people that purchase a car from them in June, the total amount of gift certificates from Chickasha businesses that will be given away during the three month promotion will be over $35,000.
For more information about #ShopChickasha, contact Cassandra Ersland or Jim Cowan at (405) 224-0787.
