Jim Cowan is a 1981 graduate of Chickasha High School. After two years at USAO, he finished college at Southwestern in Weatherford and got a degree in Business Administration. Jim’s first job was at The Dixie Department store and also worked at Jake’s Rib when it first opened. His wife Dawn, is a 1983 graduate of Ninnekah.

Jim has worked in different Hospitality Management positions including opening the first Brewery in the state of Oklahoma in 1992, The Bricktown Brewery. He started as GM, then became a partner, then bought out his partners and owned and operated it until he sold the business in 2007.

Jim was the Executive Director of the Bricktown Association from 2007 to 2010 and he helped the district grow and diversify the retail mix of businesses.

He comes to the Chickasha Economic Development Council after several years as a small business consultant, where he specialized on Sales & Marketing Strategy.