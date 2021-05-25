Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.