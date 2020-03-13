The Chickasha Community Foundation (CCF) announced grants awarded to four area organizations that serve charitable, historical and educational priorities. The four grants are these:
The University of Science and Arts Foundation received a $40,000 grant to help complete the new softball and baseball practice facilities.
The YMCA received a $32,000 grant to improve its facility.
The Grady County Historical Society received a $30,000 grant for building repairs.
The Festival of Light received $20,000 to help cover the cost of providing an ice-skating rink for visitors.
CCF was established in 2011 with a contribution of more than $2.4 million from the Doris Wilk Trust. Since then, the foundation has awarded more than $1 million in grants to organizations serving the citizens of Chickasha.
Laurie Elzo, executive vice president at First National Bank & Trust Co., invited others to consider the Chickasha Community Foundation in their estate planning. “By establishing this foundation, Doris made a difference in a city where she never lived. Those of us who have made our homes here should also consider naming the foundation as a beneficiary of our estate plans to provide long-term funding for the charitable needs of our community.”
The Chickasha Community Foundation is governed by a local board of directors and administered through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. CCF Board members include Jim Allen, Pat Brooks, Diana Brown, Greg Elliot, and Marilyn Feaver. Mayor Chris Mosley and Chamber President Cassandra Ersland serve as ex-officio members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.