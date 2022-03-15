The Chickasha Economic Development Council, in conjunction with the City of Chickasha, The Resurrection House Association and The Salvation Army, is announcing the formation of the Chickasha Community Alliance Committee. The inaugural meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Chickasha EDC. This committee will be made up of various groups in Chickasha that are working to help people dealing with poverty.
“Our goal is to get everyone together in the same room and identify what role each group plays here and how we can all work together,” remarked Jim Cowan, EDC Director. “We want to invite all organizations that work with people dealing with poverty and try to see how we can assist one another. Helping people that want to help themselves but that need assistance is at the core of the committee’s mission,” Cowan said.
Zack Bowles from the Resurrection House and Bobby & Crystal McFarland from The Salvation Army will serve as co-chairs for the committee, but all organizations working with those facing poverty will be invited to the organizational meeting. “The idea of everyone understanding what each group does, will help us help those in need better,” said Bowles. Crystal McFarland added “We aren’t competing with one another, we are here to serve and by understanding each other’s resources, it will help us all be more efficient.”
All non-profits and community groups that serve those impacted by poverty are encouraged to bring the resources list and provide a point of contact to the committee. For more information, contact the Chickasha EDC, The Resurrection House Association or The Salvation Army.
