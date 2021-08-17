The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are again teaming up for another round of Clean-Up Days for Chickasha residents. Next Monday, August 23rd through Saturday, August 28th, roll-off dumpsters will be available free of charge for bulk waste disposal. Waste Connections will place four dumpsters at Chickasha Public Works, 502 N. Genevieve St, on Monday morning and citizens can dump there Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and then again on Saturday from 9 am to Noon. There will also be two dumpsters located at 6th and Frisco that will be put out each day at 8 am and then picked up at 3 pm, Monday through Friday and again on Saturday from 9 to Noon.
The EDC and Chamber teamed up back in May for the first Citywide clean-up and over 58 tons of trash were removed. The locations have changed this time to better control the dumping.
“We had dumpsters filled too high and also had trashed dumped on the ground next to the dumpsters back in the Spring and we need to avoid that this time,” said EDC Director Jim Cowan.
Hazardous materials, tires, batteries, oil, paint and pesticides can NOT be put in the dumpsters.
Chamber President Cassandra Ersland remarked, “We are excited to work with the EDC on this project again and believe it’s another positive step to increase civic pride in Chickasha.”
Since Chickasha is an affiliate of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, there will be other state-wide beautifications programs that will be incorporated locally. The EDC and Chamber will launch a social media campaign to raise awareness of the Clean-Up Day and encourage residents to dispose of waste properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.