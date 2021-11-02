Chickasha City Council unanimously denied the request for an 85-foot-tall sign to be placed in front of a proposed Starbucks coffee shop at 2304 S. 4th St.
The sign exception was “make or break” to move forward with the project, according to a representative for the developer, Vaquero Ventures, LLC.
The request would have modified the city code’s 45-foot limit for on-premise signs. Starbucks would not have been the only one with a sign exception. Walgreens, McDonalds and Walmart all have similar sign exceptions.
In city documents, Vaquero Ventures, LLC, said the sign would provide visibility from I-44.
Viridian Coffee is across the street from the proposed Starbucks location. Owner, Shay Hays, said if the exception was made for Starbucks, Viridian Coffee would request the same.
There is a path for Viridian to have an 80-foot sign, but the process is a little different due to the coffee shop’s location within a shopping district. Shopping districts have poll signs which stack the signs of each tenant. In Viridian’s case, each tenant would need to have the ability to add their sign, though they would not be required to do so, Rachel Bernish with the Chickasha Planning Commission, said.
When it came time to vote, there was a long pause before anyone would second the motion.
Ultimately, the request was unanimously denied by Chickasha City Council.
Chickasha City Council will review sign height and its impact on potential developers at the Nov. 8 work session. Official action is not taken at work sessions.
