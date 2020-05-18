Chickasha City Council meetings will return to City Hall tonight at 6:30 p.m.

For about a month, the Chickasha City Council has met via teleconference due to COVID-19 concerns. 

The council will revisit a street resurfacing project that was tabled at the May 4 virtual meeting. The council will decide whether or not to award a $278,000 bid to Silver Star Construction Co. to resurface the following streets: 

  • 16th Street from Country Club Road ending near Carolina Ave.
  • Country Club Road from US81 Frontage Road ending near Glenwood
  • Chickasha Ave. from John Cowan Drive ending at 18th Street
  • John Cowan Drive from Near Homer Hulme Lane ending at the North end of North Driveway at the High School.  Genevieve Street from US62 Eastbound On-Ramp ending at Frisco

