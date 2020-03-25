The Chickasha City Council will join the growing number of government bodies conducting meetings by teleconference and videoconference.
The only item on the agenda for the emergency meeting is to discuss and possibly adopt a resolution to declare an election emergency, to rescind a prior resolution to hold elections on April 7 and reschedule elections for June 30, and settling a presentment date to the Grady County Election Board.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
As always, these meetings are open to the public.
There are two ways to watch the meeting, on YouTube at chickasha.org/YouTube or by using the Zoom app.
To watch the meeting with the Zoom app, download the app through your smartphone’s app store or at zoom.us. Then, create an account.
The meeting agenda offerers several numbers residents may use to dial into the meeting, if using the Zoom app.
+1 669 900 9128
+1 346 248 7799
+1 646 558 8656
+1 253 215 8782
+1 301 715 8592
+1 312 626 6799
When you have dialed into one of these numbers, use the Webinar ID 230 287 337 to listen.
City Manager, John Noblitt, said it is possible that the next Chickasha City Council meeting could also be held through videoconference, depending on the situation with COVID-19 at that time.
The next Chickasha City Council meeting is scheduled for April 20.
The agenda for the March 25 meeting is available at https://chickashaok.civicclerk.com/Web/Mobile/mobileagenda.aspx?id=220
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.