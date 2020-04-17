The Chickasha City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting via teleconference on Monday.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 20.
On the agenda, the council will vote on whether to accept the resignation of Ward 1 council member, Tom Rose and appoint Brian Gerdes to the vacant seat.
The council will also discuss the COVID-19 State and Local Disaster Assistance Agreement. This is a disaster relief grant from FEMA allows the state to enter into an agreement with the City for a 75/25 cost share on items related to COVID-19 response, according to city documents.
The council will also discuss a 10% fee increase for most fees. City documents say the the increases are “designed to generate additional revenue to minimize municipal service disruptions due to revenue shortages.”
The full agenda may be viewed on the City of Chickasha website at chickasha.org/395/Agenda-Center.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting by watching the meeting on YouTube or through the Zoom App. To watch on YouTube, visit chickasha.org/YouTube.
To watch the meeting using the Zoom app, download the app at zoom.us or using the app store, sign up for an account and enter the webinar ID 991 7237 0277. The password is 042020.
The public may also dial into the Zoom meeting to listen without video by dialing into one of the following numbers:
+1 669 900 9128
+1 346 248 7799
+1 646 558 8656
+1 253 215 8782
+1 301 715 8592
+1 312 626 6799
After dialing into the meeting, callers may use the webinar ID 991 7237 0277 and use the password 042020 to listen.
