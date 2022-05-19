Chickasha City Council will meet this Saturday to discuss the proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
A special Chickasha City Council work session will take place at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Chickasha City Hall.
Work sessions, like regular meetings, are open to the public. However, action is not taken at work sessions.
The proposed budget includes the City of Chickasha, the Chickasha Municipal Authority and the Chickasha Municipal Airport Authority.
