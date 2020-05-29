The public hearing for the City of Chickasha’s FY 2020-2021 budget will be held at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 8 at Chickasha City Hall.
Any person wishing to comment on the proposed budget is welcome to do so in writing or by attending the June 8 meeting.
The Chickasha City Council will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 1.
There are two other public hearings the June 1 meeting agenda.
The first public hearing will be in regards to the requested rezoning of properties located at 504 W. Pennsylvania Ave. form R-3 Multifamily Residence District to I-1 Light Industrial.
The second public hearing will concern the construction of a church to be located at 2912 Norge Highway.
Also at the June 1 meeting, Mayor Chris Mosley will present a retirement watch to Gene Winsett of Chickasha Community Development. Winsett is retiring after 43 years with the City of Chickasha.
City documents say Winsett began his career with the Chickasha Fire Department in 1977. He went on to hold other positions within the department including Deputy Chief and Fire Marshall. In 2003, he retired with 26 years of service. In 2004, Winsett took the position of Building Inspector for the City of Chickasha and was promoted to Community Development Director in 2017.
The Chickasha City Council will also discuss operations of the municipal swimming pool, which has been staffed and operated by the YMCA. If approved, the pool could open June 8. However, the YMCA does reserve the right to close operations for health and safety reasons, including those related to COVID-19.
