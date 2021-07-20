Chickasha City Council passed an ordinance that could bring artistic flair to the crosswalks downtown.
The ordinance will allow decorative crosswalks within Chickasha City limits.
Jim Cowan, Chickasha Economic Development Director, said other cities in Oklahoma, such as Enid, have permitted decorative crosswalks. Cowan added that adding art projects like this, as well as murals, could help revitalize Chickasha’s growing downtown area.
Permits will be required for all decorative crosswalks within the City of Chickasha. There are also rules regarding the location, design and materials. Moreover, the City of Chickasha will review and approve each application before installment, according to city documents.
